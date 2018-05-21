JVC PS-N1830 speaker: Powerful bass, clear output a delight for party buffs

Japanese audio component manufacturer is a renowned brand known for in-car entertainment solutions. However, it was just recently that the company forayed into the consumer durables segment in India and launched a wide range of products -- ranging from televisions to home theatre units, party speaker and DJ speakers.

As regards the speaker systems, JVC’s forte, the company recently launched the PS-N1830, a party speaker with pre-set and customisable equalisers, ample connectivity options and remote controller for ease of operations.

In terms of design, the vertically mounted speaker system looks bold with dual 12-inch speaker-cum-woofers on the front accompanied by blue LED lights that glow on the beat of the music track being played. The woofers are paired with dual tweeters, placed at the centre in between both woofers. On the top, there are 6-way customisable graphic equalisers, along with master volume and channel volume controllers.

In terms of sound quality, the speaker is impressive. It is loud, clear and has balanced bass and treble across volume levels. The in-built 6-way graphic equalisers allow further music tuning and the pre-set equalisers are another great addition to keep things easy and simple. However, for a party speaker, the accompanying remote controller is not up to the mark. It works only when pointed toward the speaker’s top side, where the IR blaster is mounted. The keys on the remote controller are sloppy and have no background light, which makes it difficult to see them while in the dark.

As for the utility, the speaker system comes with two mic ports that allow karaoke playbacks with sing-along facility, and the addition of Bluetooth connectivity allows easy connectivity with either notebook, tablet, smartphone or just anything that supports Bluetooth output. Though the speaker system is heavy, it features wheels at the bottom and a retractable pulley on the back; these make it easy to move from one place to another. However, it is not portable and moving it from one home to another might still require professionals.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 12,990, the PS-N1830 is a premium speaker system designed for party buffs. It has ample bass and treble, accompanied by thoroughly clear output that does not distort even at peak volume levels. With Bluetooth connectivity, the speaker is an all-rounder that ticks all right boxes and has the potential to be a winner in the entry-level party speaker segment.