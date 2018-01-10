Jyothy Laboratories steps up its Ayurveda play in personal care product

With Margo and Neem, two brands acquired from Henkel a few years back, Jyothy Laboratories (JLL) is connecting the dots between herbal-natural and ayurvedic in its portfolio of personal care products.

With an expanded range under the ayurvedic-herbal tag, the company is hoping it can ride the wave unleashed by Patanjali in the Indian market and increase the points of engagement with consumers. However, the challenge for a company that is best known for a fabric whitener brand, Ujala, will be to convince consumers about its claims and fight the financial clout of big Indian and ...