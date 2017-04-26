Kalyan Jewellers acquires online jewellery firm Candere

Warburg Pincus-backed today announced the of online jewellery firm (www. com). The company did not disclose the value of the deal. The will augment presence in the growing online jewellery segment, said the company.

will acquire the equity held by Singularity Strategic, the family office of Brijesh Chandwani and Subram Kapoor.

As part of the transaction will complete a phase-wise of the equity held by founder promoter Rupesh Jain, apart from making a significant investment in the company, to drive its next phase of business.

This is Kalyan Jeweller's first such strategic move as it continues to pursue aggressive growth plans, both organically and inorganically.

Established in 2013, sells jewellery online in India, the US and UK. It has a portfolio of over 4,000 designs including a strong offering in the high growth diamond jewellery segment. This transaction will help Kalyan establish a strong presence in the ecommerce segment to complement its vast physical retail presence.

Post Investment, Kalyan plans to launch some of its sub-brands like Glo, Antara, Anokhi, Nimah, through the online store. Through this investment, will also be able to expand Candere's geography into the growing West Asian market including UAE, Kuwait and Qatar thus augmenting Candere's existing coverage.

will leverage its network of 105 showrooms and distributed supply chain across India and West Asia to enhance

Rajesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, said that Candere's recent foray into UK and USA markets will also helps Kalyan augment its ambition of becoming a global Indian brand.

Both have strong design and manufacturing capabilities and the synergies therein will help strengthen its offering to existing as well as new customers.

He believes that the online jewellery market offers tremendous growth potential and expect it to contribute 5-7 per cent of company's topline over the next 5 years. The will also accelerate contribution of our global revenues.'

Candere's co-founder Rupesh Jain said he will continue in his role as founder CEO and will be able to scale up rapidly by using Kalyan's supply chain network and physical presence. The integration will also provide up selling and cross-selling opportunities and bolster revenues.