Kalyan Jewellers aims to strike gold abroad with 14 showrooms this year

The company sees huge potential in the Middle East, especially Dubai

After expanding its presence across the country and raising a fresh round of funding of around Rs 500 crore, Kalyan Jewellers is now embarking on a journey outside India. The company is planning to add overseas 14 showrooms this year. As it looks beyond India, increasing large-format store count, targeting the Indian diaspora even while appealing to local tastes and transparent pricing are at the core of its strategies to lure buyers in new markets. Kalyan Jewellers is planning to nearly double its presence to 200-plus showrooms, in India and outside. It has 105 showrooms, ...

T E Narasimhan