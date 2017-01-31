Kansai Nerolac Q3 net profit jumps 44% to Rs 124 cr

Company
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kansai Nerolac

Kansai Nerolac Paints on Tuesday reported a 44 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 123.96 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 86.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,143.81 crore, up 6.91 per cent, from Rs 1,069.8 crore in a year ago.

In a separate filing, Kansai Nerolac Paints said its board has approved setting up of a paint manufacturing unit at Achutapuram, Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh having capacity of 60,000 kl per year, which is expandable in phases, at an estimated cost of Rs 304 crore.

Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints were trading 0.30 per cent higher at Rs 349.55 apiece on BSE.

