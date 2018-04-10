Kansai Nerolac to outshine peers: automotive growth to help maintain volume

Kansai Nerolac Paints is expected to outperform peers Berger and Asian Paints on the volume front driven by higher automotive demand. The company has been achieving double-digit growth across the two key segments — decorative and industrial — over the last 12 quarters.

Amit Agarwal of Kotak Securities attributes the robust performance to industry volume growth, innovative product launches, distribution network and aggressive marketing. Not surprising then that the stock has outperformed its peers on returns over the last one year. While Kansai Nerolac has made ...