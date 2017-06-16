Karmesh Vaswani, Nitesh Banga take over from Sandeep Dadlani at Infosys

on Friday announced appointments to three key executive posts after – who was serving as president and head of manufacturing, retail, CPG and logistics – resigned on Thursday.

Dadlani's role will now be split up, with taking over as the global head for retail, CPG and logistics (RCL), while will head manufacturing from July 15.

Both Vaswani and Banga have held strategic portfolios across the company for nearly a decade.

"I congratulate Karmesh and Nitesh on their appointments as the global leaders for two of our key strategic industry segments. I have worked closely with them over the last three years and have tremendous faith in their passion for client success and their ability to help clients see and achieve their digital aspirations. I am confident that our RCL and Manufacturing businesses will thrive under their leadership," said Chief Executive Officer

Talking about Dadlani’s exit, Sikka said, "Sandeep has played a key role in the success of over his career and in our transformation journey these past three years. We wish him the best in the journey ahead."

India's second-largest software services firm also named former Wipro executive as its group general counsel.

The appointment is effective July 3, 2017, said in a statement.

Prior to Wipro, she has served as managing partner of a mid-sized law firm in Silicon Valley and has worked with ITC Ltd as the in-house counsel.

Gopi Krishnan Radhakrishnan -- the acting general counsel of -- will be leaving the company later this month to pursue other opportunities.

Regarding Sawhney's appointment, Sikka said Inderpreet has a strong and diverse global experience over a career spanning more than 24 years, adding that her expertise will be integral to the "transformation journey" that has embarked on.

In December last year, had said it had "mutually agreed" to cease the employment of the then general counsel, David Kennedy. He also received a hefty severance payment, a move that did not go down well with some of the IT major's founders, including N R Narayana Murthy, who questioned the payment.

clarified that the severance pay was part of the employment agreement Kennedy had signed when he had joined the firm in November 2014. Kennedy was the second executive after former CFO Rajiv Bansal to be paid a severance package.