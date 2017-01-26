Karnataka asks Uber, Ola to solve driver issues

has asked ride-hailing services and to solve issues that have led to widespread driver protests internally, as it looks to avoid disruptions in the services and avoid drivers from taking to the streets.

The talks were forced by thousands of drivers attached to and Ola’s platforms after they went off Bengaluru’s roads earlier this week to protest against reduced earnings.

The companies have sought time till Monday (January 30) to respond to drivers and the state transport department on how they would work to bring the issue to a close.

“The problems are mostly between the drivers and the management so we have asked them to solve it internally. The have asked us time till Monday to get back and we will meet them and see how the issue can be solved,” said MK Aiyappa, commissioner of transport for the state of Karnataka.

While the transport department is looking at a peaceful resolution on drivers’ demands, it is also mounting pressure on and by questioning why their ridesharing services should not be deemed illegal. The state authorities have given both the companies time until Monday to justify offering such services as cabs have only a point-to-point permit.

The state’s move to target ridesharing services UberPOOL and Share was insinuated by complaints from drivers of not earning enough from fares (especially on shared rides). They said that the companies have created an oversupply and were reducing incentives offered, which was adversely affecting their livelihoods.

“The permits they have allows them to do only point-to-point rides, so how are they offering shared rides? They have asked us time till Monday to respond and we will also look into what legal recourse we can take,” added Aiyappa.

had an estimated 113,000 cabs on its roads during 2015-16, nearly a two-fold increase in two years, according to Delhi-based Valoriser Consultants. The city is the largest market for both and in the country, but also one of the hardest to do business given the state’s rules for taxi aggregators that sets a maximum fare cap.

While the number of cabs on the streets has grown dramatically, the growth in the number of rides has slowed to 3-5% every month, as opposed to 30-40% in the same period last year. Experts say this is forcing cab hailing companies to reduce incentives as they look to bring about a balance in demand and supply, while also moving towards profitability as investors mount pressure.

“More than 1 lakh drivers are coming on the roads and they’ve started putting penalties on the drivers. If the customer is cancelling a ride, and saying that the driver denied a ride or the driver was late, we have to pay Rs 500 in penalty. They have started a new channel for this and they are giving targets to team leaders, for the minimum amount to be collected through fines,” says Tanveer Pasha, who is from the TaxiForSure and Drivers and Owners Association. Unlike the earlier protests, drivers this time also have sought the intervention of political parties - the opposition Janata Dal (Secular) headed by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to help resolve the issue.

Shared rides are 20-40% cheaper than taking a personal cab on and Ola, and make up a large percentage of the rides the two companies do on a daily basis. With the state claiming that such services are illegal under the contract carriage permit that cabs hold, the issue could once again move back to the courtrooms. This could change if the Centre’s guidelines on taxi aggregators of December 2016 is implemented as it advocates use of ride-sharing to improve utilisation of cabs that could potentially reduce vehicles on roads.

Developments in is keenly looked by governments of other states such as Telangana, Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat where drivers have taken to streets against falling income.