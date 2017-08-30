Karnataka shortlists 100 innovative startups, to give Rs 35 cr in funding

has picked 100 of the most innovative across sectors such as IoT, IT, Agriculture and Biotechnology in the state to handhold them to reach the next stage by giving access to mentors, incubators and Venture Capital investors.

Through its Elevate 100 programme, the state will also invest a total of Rs 35 crore into these companies, based on the recommendations of an expert panel. The investments will be made in the form of grants as well as equity investments through Karnataka's and IT funds.

"We are the first state in the country to look for innovations in every nook and corner of the state. Of the 1700 applications, what is encouraging is that close to around 400 starutps were from rural areas and more than 350 were from women entrepreneurs," said Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology.

The competition which started over two months ago, saw over 1,700 entries from across the state and concluded on Wednesday with the announcement of the winners. The top 100 will get a booster kit that includes freebies from Google, Amazon and Zoho and services and mentoring from firms such as PwC, Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Of the 100 finalists, a quarter of them were from the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing and spaces, nineteen were from the medical technology space, eleven from the sector, three were in the agriculture space and six were working on clean technologies.

"We ensured that the state's role is only that of bringing together corporates and these They are the experts and not us, which is why not a single representative of the state was on the jury panel," added Kharge.

The spread of which were shortlisted ensured that sectors such as Biotechnology, Agriculture, Animation and Visual Effects which don't get much exposure to VCs and institutional investors, receive recognition. Moreover, part of the effort by the state was towards finding promoting startup culture outside of Bengaluru.

While only eleven out of the top 100 firms came from outside the city, Kharge clarified that several in the state while not based in the capital city, have ended up registering here. He said that the growth of from Hubbali, Belgaum, Mangaluru and Mysuru was extremely encouraging.