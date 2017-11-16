Karnataka-Virgin Hyperloop One tie up to conduct feasible study: Kharge

and Tourism Minister on Thursday announced government- tie-up for conducting its preliminary study to understand hyperloop's feasibility and economic impact in the region.



The US-based firm signed a MoU with (KUDD) aimed at identifying potential routes to improve mobility in the Bengaluru metropolitan area and connect high growth cities such as Tumakuru, Hubli-Dharwad and Hosur within the state, Kharge said.



The preliminary study is intended to analyse the applicability and benefits of hyperloop technology, identifying high priority routes within Karnataka based on demand analysis and socio-economic benefits, and inform the government in any future decision to progress to the full project stage, he said.The MoU sees promise in hyperloop following the recent announcements on the company's partnership with governments of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and further expansion to other regions that are planned in India, he said.Kharge also said since the company has built and successfully tested a full-scale hyperloop system at its test track in Nevada desert this post-summer, there has been a growing demand from governments and the private sectors around the world."In addition to India, is working on projects in countries including the UAE, US, Canada, Finland and Netherlands," he told reporters at the Bangalore Tech Summit-2017, a three-day mega event which started today.The company's technology strongly aligns with Indias planned industrial and economic corridors and will show potential promise in terms of transit-oriented development to accelerate the country's economic growth, Kharge said.The company will be working with partners in the region and will help navigate the regulatory requirements and support the report with data, he said.SVP Global Field Operations Nick Earle said India is one of the most important geographies for developing hyperloop networks and reimagining the complete transportation system."With this preliminary study, we are excited to initiate the build-up of a strong foothold that we foresee in future throughout the state," he added.