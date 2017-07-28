Karur Vysya Bank net at Rs 147.97 crore

has posted a of Rs 147.97 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, a marginal increase compared to Rs 146.35 crore during the same quarter of previous fiscal.



The total income grew 4.72 per cent to Rs 1,620.38 crore as compared to Rs 1,547.31 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The bank said that the operating has shown of 29.81 per cent and rises to Rs 449.41 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 346.21 crore in the same period of last year.

Non Performing Assets (NPA) grew to Rs 1,807.01 crore, around 4.27 per cent of the advances during the quarter compared to Rs 702.35 crore (1.79 per cent) during the same quarter previous year. stood at Rs 1,189.16 crore (2.85 per cent) from Rs 306.17 crore (0.79 per cent) during the corresponding quarter of previous year.