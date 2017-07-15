KEC International's focus on cash flows, working capital paying off

KEC International’s stock has had a strong run up on the bourses led by a rebound in profitability and better cash flows. This in turn is helping to reduce its debt and boost return ratios. Operating profit margins have witnessed a sharp revival at 9.5 per cent in FY17, compared with 6 per cent in FY15, with the change in management’s focus towards profitable projects. A reduction in the working capital cycle has helped KEC lower its net debt to equity position to 1.1x from 2.3x over the same period. While these initiatives have helped the stock rise over 250 per cent ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?