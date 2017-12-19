KEC International wins new job orders worth Rs 2,424-cr

Engineering, procurement and construction International has won new orders worth of Rs 2,424 crore across all business verticals.



The company has got orders worth Rs 1,636 crore across India, SAARC, and the for its transmission and distribution business, it said in a filing.



The cable business won various orders worth Rs 115 crore.Its railway and civil businesses received job contracts worth of Rs 595 crore and Rs 78 crore, respectively.International, an Group firm, is a global infrastructure (engineering, procurement and construction) and has presence in power transmission and distribution, cables, railways, water, renewables and civil space.The stock was trading 3.75 per cent up at Rs 358.35 on the on Tuesday.