Kerovit TV ad: Whacky take on sanitary ware advertising

Advertisements of sanitary ware usually tend to seduce the audience with glamorous celebrities who can be an echo of the style and elegance of the products on offer. In a new television commercial (TVC), Kajaria Ceramics promotes its bath ware brand Kerovit with a whacky take on traditional advertising by riding on the star appeal of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

The TVC shows the actor trying to retrieve a pet that has ventured into the bathroom of a house. As she goes in, she is unable to resist a few dance moves, almost against her will. In the closing scenes, a man and a woman ...