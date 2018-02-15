Key deals last week: Naspers, Meituan-Dianping; Battery Ventures, and more

1 Includes Saama Capital,Mayfield Fund LLC, Bertelsmann Corporate Services India, Sistema Asia Fund, Fullerton Financial Holdings 2 Includes Greycroft Partners LP, Ignition Partners, B Capital Group Partners L.
P., Meritech Capital Partners, Cross Creek Advisors3 Includes Khosla Ventures, Randstad Innovation Fund, Chartline Capital Management LLC, JMI Management Inc. 4 Includes Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, LGT Impact Ventures There were 21 deals worth $321.35 million and no exits in the last seven days ended Feb 14, 2018 Source: NewsCorp VCCEdge
