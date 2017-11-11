KFC India MD Shinde elevated as Divisional CFO, Taco Bell Corp

on Friday announced the elevation of its Managing Director Rahul Shinde as Divisional Chief Financial Officer of Corp.



Shinde would be replaced by Samir Menon, who is currently Market Director for and Area Countries, KFC India, part of Yum! Brands, said in a statement.



In his new role, Shinde who will relocate to Irvine, US, will report to Brian Niccol, CEO ofThe changes will be effective January 1, 2018."Shinde led the successful transformation of the India business over the last three years," the company said.Menon, who joined Yum! in 2012, has led finance, business development, legal and IT along with heading the business for Area Countries.Yum! operates brands Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut and WingStreet.

