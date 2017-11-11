JUST IN
Allahabad Bank Q2 net rises 8% to Rs 70 crore despite rise in NPAs

Business Standard

KFC India MD Shinde elevated as Divisional CFO, Taco Bell Corp

Shinde would be replaced by Samir Menon

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A customer walks out of a KFC restaurant in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
KFC India on Friday announced the elevation of its Managing Director Rahul Shinde as Divisional Chief Financial Officer of Taco Bell Corp.

Shinde would be replaced by Samir Menon, who is currently Market Director for KFC India and Area Countries, KFC India, part of Yum! Brands, said in a statement.


In his new role, Shinde who will relocate to Irvine, US, will report to Brian Niccol, CEO of Taco Bell.

The changes will be effective January 1, 2018.

"Shinde led the successful transformation of the India business over the last three years," the company said.

Menon, who joined Yum! in 2012, has led finance, business development, legal and IT along with heading the business for Area Countries.

Yum! operates brands Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut and WingStreet.

First Published: Sat, November 11 2017. 01:29 IST

