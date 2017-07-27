Khadi collection: Raymond blends in with the desi spirit

With an alliance with the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Raymond is hoping to leverage the growing appeal for homegrown products among consumers while spinning a more contemporary brand story around khadi, the age-old, all-Indian fabric. The company is eyeing a five per cent revenue contribution from the upcoming khadi line to its overall branded apparel business, but more importantly, it hopes that this move will help it get in step with the changing tastes of the Indian customer. Ram Bhatnagar, who is Raymond’s vice president and head of sales, said that ...