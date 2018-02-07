Kia Motors debuts in Auto Expo 2018: To launch first car in India in 2019

Automobile manufacturer India on Wednesday made its India debut and unveiled future car offerings at the pre-open event of the 14th in Greater Noida.

According to the company, it plans to launch its car offerings in 2019.

The " -- The Motor Show 2018" is being held from February 9-14, 2018 at the India Expo Mart.

However, February 7-8 will be reserved for the media and exhibitors.