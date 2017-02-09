South Korea’s Kia Motors Corp is close to finalising a site for its first factory in the country, slated to attract $1 billion (Rs 6,700 crore) of investment. It had first identified three states and is now deciding between Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The target for operationalising the factory is the end of 2018 or early 2019. A senior official from one of the two states said Andhra has an edge.
The official, who requested anonymity, said all the states were offering about the same financial incentives and other packages but the key factor for the company was ease of doing business. Andhra has top rank in this on the World Bank’s latest survey in this regard. The company has seen four locations in the Chittoor and Ananthapur districts in Andhra; in Maharashtra, places close to Aurangabad. Its requirement is 500-600 acres. Senior ministers and bureaucrats from both states have visited the company's headquarters in Seoul.
Other factors which could help Andhra are its two industrial corridors and the resulting boost to getting the infrastructure ready and in car movement for the factory. The locations in question are also close to two ports. And, close to parent company Hyundai's facility (in neighbouring Tamil Nadu).
Kia Motors to finalise Andhra or Maharashtra for $1-bn investment
The target for operationalising the factory is the end of 2018 or early 2019
T E Narasimhan |
http://mybs.in/2UTNPYB
South Korea’s Kia Motors Corp is close to finalising a site for its first factory in the country, slated to attract $1 billion (Rs 6,700 crore) of investment. It had first identified three states and is now deciding between Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The target for operationalising the factory is the end of 2018 or early 2019. A senior official from one of the two states said Andhra has an edge.
- Save Tax on Your Premium u s 80D
- Free Brokerage for 1st Month
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Exploring Untapped Potential of Mutual Funds.
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- Get life cover worth Rs 1 CR Rs 18 per day
- New to investing in shares?
- Open 100% Paperless Demat Account in just 15 mins.
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Your Loan Eligibility Holds the Key to Your Dream Home
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
- Why are More People Applying for Personal Loans?
Kia Motors to finalise Andhra or Maharashtra for $1-bn investment
The target for operationalising the factory is the end of 2018 or early 2019The target for operationalising the factory is the end of 2018 or early 2019 South Korea’s Kia Motors Corp is close to finalising a site for its first factory in the country, slated to attract $1 billion (Rs 6,700 crore) of investment. It had first identified three states and is now deciding between Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The target for operationalising the factory is the end of 2018 or early 2019. A senior official from one of the two states said Andhra has an edge.
The official, who requested anonymity, said all the states were offering about the same financial incentives and other packages but the key factor for the company was ease of doing business. Andhra has top rank in this on the World Bank’s latest survey in this regard. The company has seen four locations in the Chittoor and Ananthapur districts in Andhra; in Maharashtra, places close to Aurangabad. Its requirement is 500-600 acres. Senior ministers and bureaucrats from both states have visited the company's headquarters in Seoul.
Other factors which could help Andhra are its two industrial corridors and the resulting boost to getting the infrastructure ready and in car movement for the factory. The locations in question are also close to two ports. And, close to parent company Hyundai's facility (in neighbouring Tamil Nadu).