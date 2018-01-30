JUST IN
Hyundai to drive its first electric car in the Indian market next year
Kia Motors to showcase 16 global models, including EVs, at Delhi Auto Expo

These include SUVs and electric vehicles; the company will make its India debut with a new concept car

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Kia SP Concept
Kia Motors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motors, will showcase 16 of the brand’s global models, including SUVs and electric vehicles, at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018. The company will make its India debut with a new concept car.

Driven by advanced technology, the Kia SP Concept hints at the company’s plans to introduce a new SUV to the Indian market in future, said the company. 

Kia will exhibit its wide range of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and other cars, including the new Stinger sports sedan.

"Kia Motors is looking to replicate its global success in India, the world’s fastest growing car market," said in a statement.

The company earlier said that it recognises India as a major market with huge potential and has big plans for the country, which is a crucial market for all global automotive brands.

Han-Woo Park, President, Kia Motors Corporation, said, “We are here to build more than just great cars. We aim to set a new standard in the Indian auto industry by providing consumers with world-class products and services, while engaging with, and giving back to, the local community.”

Kia’s is building a $1.1-billion greenfield manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh. 
First Published: Tue, January 30 2018. 22:00 IST

