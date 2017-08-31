Kings Learning raises $2.5 mn from Dell Foundation, others

Kings Learning, a learning start-up, has raised $2.5 million in funding from Michael & Susan and other United States (US)-based tech investors. Enguru, Kings Learning’s app, allows users to self-learn general and employability-focused conversational It also allows users to learn in their native language and supports 28 different languages.

The app has been downloaded about 2 million times till date and is currently being used by over 120,000 monthly active users. The app’s platform is adaptive and gamified with real time assessments, which makes it easier to use for not just individuals but also corporates for their employee training modules.

Arshan Vakil, co-Founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Kings Learning, said, “Our goal is to leverage innovative technology and creative content to deliver high quality and engaging education to all. In our next phase of growth, we will scale up our offerings like Enguru, strengthening our technology and analytics engine and expanding the team.”

Prachi Windlass, education director, India, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, said, “ has become a ticket to enter the booming knowledge-driven job economy of India. However, few have access to quality language training. Almost half of the graduates in India, primarily from underprivileged backgrounds, are considered unemployable in most of the sectors due to lack of skills. Thankfully, mobile internet explosion, supplemented by exemplary work undertaken by technology-driven organisations like Kings Learning, is helping address this problem. We are excited to support Kings Learning’s efforts in their journey ahead.”

Founded in 2014, is an education technology start-up aimed at providing employability focussed language & communication skills training through technology products.

Founded in 1999, the central mission of Michael & Susan is transforming the lives of children living in urban poverty through better education, family economic stability and health. Since 2006, the Michael & Susan has invested more than Rs 1,100 crore in non-profits and social enterprises in India.