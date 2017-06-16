Kishore Biyani's Brand Factory speeds down the discount trail

Future Group's fashion discount chain plans to ramp up store count and sales figures

Even as offline and online retailers rethink the discount and sales route for growth, Kishore Biyani’s Brand Factory is staying the course. The fashion discount retail brand, positioned as a stopover for consumers before they graduate to more expensive labels and styles, says that it will continue doing more of the same as it enters its tenth year. Surprising move that, given that the marketplace for discount chains is rapidly emptying out. E-commerce majors are cutting back on deals due to regulatory issues and pressure from investors and offline discount stores are either ...

Raghavendra Kamath