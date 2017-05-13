Kolkata Port Trust draws up Nayachar island for future survival strategy

Faced with cutthroat competition in the eastern shores once the Subarnarekha port and the Tajpur ports are commissioned, (KoPT) is heavily banking on the for its future survival.



The two new ports are poised to substantially erode cargo handling at the Kolkata and Haldia ports, both of which are operated by KoPT,

Although Kolkata and Haldia are handling major cargo movements, which feed the eastern hinterland, these riverine ports face the perennial problem of siltation which narrows down their draft. Not only does it imply additional huge dredging costs, but also prevents larger ships from accessing these ports.

M T Krishna Babu, KoPT’s chairman, now fears that since the Subarnarekha port has a 12.5-metre draft, large cargo ships can easily manoeuvre its waters and the ships that are currently unloading cargo at Haldia will prefer the new Subarnarekha port because of this reason.

“The Nayachar Island project is not just a necessity but is crucial to the future survival of Haldia port”, he said.

Under the plan has come up with, it will cut a channel across the Nayachar Island which will feed water to the and help in raising the draft from the existing 7.6 metre to 9-metre at least, which will allow movement of larger ships carrying up to 25,000 tonnes of cargo.

“Given the hinterland advantage, ships will prefer to unload cargo in the but we need to increase the draft if we want to stay relevant in the coming days”, Babu said.

While cargo handling in the major Vizag port on the eastern coast crossed 60 million tonne (mt) in the last financial year, the handled 34.14 mt of cargo in the similar year.

The Nayachar Island, located in the Hooghly river’s mouth just before it enters the divides the river into two parts. Ships bound for the Kolkata port can use the eastern bank, named Rangaphala while the ones bound for the can float on west bank, which is named Balari. However, regular dredging is needed to maintain adequate draught in the Balari channel, which costs around Rs 400 crore annually.

In the recent years, authorities noticed that the water flow along Rangaphala is optimal and this route can be used by Haldia bound vessels if a channel can be cut across.

has estimated that this project’s cost will be to the tune of Rs 3,300 crore and has asked the Centre to help it with the necessary funds.

“We had submitted a report to the Centre and they wanted some clarifications. We again reverted back with the final report and the response is awaited”, Babu said.

The Adani Group controlled Dhamra port in Odisha, which is India’s deepest port with an 18-metre draft, is also a threat to the survival of

“As they (Dhamra port) improve efficiency, our cargo handling may come under stress”, the chairman said.

While the Dhamra port can handle super cape-size vessels up to 1,80,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT), the Haldia port, at its best is able to handle 22,500 DWT vessels.

Babu is also emphasising on improving the operational efficiency at the Kolkata port which may feel the heat if the Tajpur port finally takes shape.

This is not the first time came up with a survival plan. Earlier, after considering the siltation problem in its riverine ports and the changing scenario, which is challenging its dominance, it came up with the Sagar Island proposal, which the Centre passed.

However, after the West Bengal government came up with the Tajpur port plan, the Sagar Island project was discarded leaving desperate with an alternative survival strategy.