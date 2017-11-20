Koramangala losing sheen as start-up hub

For 50-year-old P Rajesh, it is not the constant rush of patrons that he misses at his coffee and snacks shop, but the conversations.

In the past seven years, he has learnt a lot from the 20-something techies who would frequent his shop in Koramangala, considered the start-up hub of Bengaluru. While one Pankaj taught him to send emails to his son in Saudi Arabia, Nisha helped him choose a smartphone, get a 4G connection and learn how to chat on WhatsApp, Rajesh remembers fondly. “Initially, I could not understand what exactly they did. I even told a few of ...