Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 consolidated profit up by 26% at Rs 1,347 crore

Private sector lender Mahindra Bank posted a 26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit, from Rs 1,067 crore in the year-ago quarter to Rs 1,347 crore, for the quarter ending June 2017, driven by an increase in the bank’s interest and other income.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, was up by 17 per cent to Rs 2,246 crore in the April–June quarter, from Rs 1,919 crore for the same period in the previous year. Other income rose by 23 per cent from the year-ago quarter to Rs 907 crore.

Consolidated net interest margin (NIM), a key indicator of the bank’s financial stability, was flat at 4.4 per cent for the quarter ended June 2017.

On a standalone basis, its increased by 23 per cent to Rs 913 crore in the quarter from Rs 742 crore last year.

The bank’s savings deposits grew by 44 per cent to Rs 44,026 crore as on June 30, 2017, compared to Rs 30,564 crore as on June 30, 2016. Current Account deposits for the period grew by 27 per cent to Rs 27,742 crore, compared to Rs 21,854 crore as on June 30, 2016. Current and savings deposits (CASA), as a percentage of total deposits, stood at 43.9 per cent as on June 2017, compared to 37.4 per cent as on June 30, 2016. Average deposits grew by 33 per cent to Rs 62,452 crore for the quarter ended June 2017.

Consolidated advances increased by 19 per cent to Rs 175,474 crore as on June 30, 2017, from Rs 147,004 crore as on June 30, 2016.

Consolidated capital adequacy ratio (CAR), including unaudited profits according to Basel III, as on June 30, 2017, was 19.5 per cent and the Tier-1 ratio was 18.8 per cent. During the quarter, the bank and the group raised Rs 5,803 crore by issuing shares at Rs 936 each through Qualified institutional placement.

As on June 30, 2017, the gross non-performing assets ratio saw a slight increase at 2.58 per cent in June 2017 as against 2.50 in the year-ago quarter.

As on June 30, 2017, restructured loans considered standard were down to Rs 80 crore, which amounts to 0.06 per cent of net advances. The bank’s consolidated net worth, as on June 30, 2017, stood at Rs 45,632 crore from Rs 34,443 crore as on June 30, 2016. As on June 30, 2017, the bank had a network of 1,362 full-fledged branches and 2,173 ATMs.