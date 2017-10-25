Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 net up 20% at Rs 1,441 cr

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank’s consolidated net profit rose by 20 per cent to Rs 1,441 crore in the second quarter ended September 2017 (Q2) mainly due to higher net interest income.



It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,202 crore in the July-September 2016 quarter.





On a standalone basis, its Q2 FY18 net profit went up by 22 per cent to Rs 994 crore from Rs 813 crore a year ago.

The net interest income (NII), on a standalone basis, rose by 16 per cent to Rs 2,313 crore in September 2017 quarter from Rs 1,995 crore in Q2 FY17, helped by 42 per cent growth in average current and savings deposits.

However, its net interest margin (NIM) were down to 4.33 per cent from 4.47 per cent in a quarter year ago.



At a consolidated level too net interest margin eased to 4.30 per cent for the reporting quarter from 4.46 per cent a year ago.

Advances for the standalone entity rose by 21 per cent in September 2017 quarter at Rs 1,52,574 crore from Rs 1,26,015 crore in the July-September 2016 period.



The gross non-performing assets (standalone) stood at 2.47 per cent in September 2017 as against 2.49 per cent a year ago. Provisions and contingencies grew marginally to Rs 216 crore from Rs 197 crore.



The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) for the standalone entity was 18.36 per cent and CAR including unaudited profits for Q2 was 19.4 per cent at the end of September 2017.



During the quarter, completed the acquisition of BSS Microfinance. In October, it acquired 26 per cent stake in Kotak Life Insurance from Old Mutual Life Insurance.