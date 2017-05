Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors DVR shares on Sensex

Private sector lender and Tata Motors’ differential voting right (DVR) shares will be included on BSE's benchmark from June 19.

State-owned GAIL will move out of the Sensex, said Asia Index — an equal venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and the — in a circular.

Further, a host of changes have been made in 100, 200, 500, Next 50 and sectoral indices such as Teck and Carbonex.

The reconstitution of indices will be effective from June 19, Asia Index said.

Bharat Electronics, IDFC Bank, ABB India, SAIL and Canara Bank will make an entry in Next 50, replacing Oil India, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Oracle Financial Services Software, Bajaj Holdings and Investment and Reliance Communications.

100 index would see Bajaj Finserv, Petronet LNG, Piramal Enterprises, Shree Cement, MRF, Container Corp Of India, Pidilite Industries, Havells India, Bharat Electronics, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and IDFC Bank coming in.

Those moving out of the 100 index are Union Bank of India, Jindal Steel & Power, Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, GMR Infrastructure, Bank of India, IDBI Bank, United Spirits, Hindustan Zinc, Federal Bank and Housing Development & Infrastructure.