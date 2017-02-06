KPTL bags new orders worth Rs 823 crore

Engineering firm Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Monday said it has bagged orders worth over Rs 823 crore in domestic and overseas markets.



" has secured new orders/notification of award of Rs 823 crore," the company said in a filing on Monday.

The company said that it has bagged construction project in West Africa worth approximately Rs 737 crore.

The second order is for the construction of 220 kv GIS substations project for Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd worth approximately Rs 86 crore.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd were trading 0.75% higher at Rs 290 apiece on the BSE.