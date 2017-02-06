Company
KPTL bags new orders worth Rs 823 crore

It has bagged transmission line construction project in W.Africa worth approximately Rs 737 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Engineering firm Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Monday said it has bagged orders worth over Rs 823 crore in domestic and overseas markets.

"KPTL has secured new orders/notification of award of Rs 823 crore," the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.

The company said that it has bagged transmission line construction project in West Africa worth approximately Rs 737 crore.

The second order is for the construction of 220 kv GIS substations project for Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd worth approximately Rs 86 crore.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd were trading 0.75% higher at Rs 290 apiece on the BSE.

