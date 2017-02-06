Engineering firm Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Monday said it has bagged orders worth over Rs 823 crore in domestic and overseas markets.
KPTL bags new orders worth Rs 823 crore
It has bagged transmission line construction project in W.Africa worth approximately Rs 737 cr
Press Trust of India |
