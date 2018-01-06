KSUM picks new sectors for 'Idea Day' funding

Expanding the ambit of its popular initiative for young innovators, start-ups and students, the state-run has identified a string of new sectors for funding start-ups all over India on the next “Idea Day” on February 5.

The innovative, socially relevant and scalable ideas from sectors such as retail, real estate, tourism, fintech, robotics, health and medical technology, social innovations in rural areas, transport, cyber security, biotechnology, agritech and energy are eligible to compete in the upcoming event to be held in Kozhikode. The start-ups from these sectors would get funding up to Rs 1.2 million depending on the stage of implementation of their ideas, a statement said.

The Idea Day, envisaged to promote innovation in the southern state, has become a funding gap filler to make the dream of start-ups a reality. It has turned out to be a blessing for students, start-ups as well as individuals at various levels, as they usually find it difficult to conceptualise products owing to lack of funding in the early stages, the release said. Students, start-ups and innovators, with innovative products and ideas related to the theme, can apply for the programme.