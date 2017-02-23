KTM launches new range of bikes, priced at Rs 1.4 lakh and more

Bajaj Auto Limited and KTM Sportmotorcycle AG Thursday announced the much awaited launch of the KTM brand in India. Prices for the new line-up now starts at Rs 1,43,500 for the new 200 Duke, going up to Rs 2,25,730 for the new 390 The price for the all-new 250 is Rs 1,73,000 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

Known for their legendary racing achievements, KTM is Europe’s second largest manufacturer and dominates the off-road segment across the world.

Packed with technology and features befitting motorcycles of far higher segments, the KTM 200 has been launched at an extremely attractive introductory price of Rs 1,17,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

KTM debuted in India with its premium streetbike brand —the The first offering from the KTM stable in India, the 200 would be retailed through 34 dedicated KTM stores (erstwhile Bajaj Probiking Stores) in India along with KTM’s famous range of Accessories and Merchandise called KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts.

In a segment crowded with full-faired Japanese motorcycles, the KTM 200 will be the only one sporting the naked streefighter styling that all KTM Dukes, like the Super 990 and the 690, are renowned for. The 200 will be powered by a single cylinder, 200cc, liquid cooled, DOHC, four valve which will pump out a peak power of 25bhp and a maximum torque of 19 Nm.

Like all KTM’s the 200 has the best–in-class power to weight ratio of 184 Ps/ton thanks to high strength- low weight components of the highest quality. It features first in class features such as a Trellis Frame, Upside Down forks by European specialists WP, an aluminium swing arm, a multifunction cockpit and many more.

On the occasion of the launch Stefan Pierer, chief executive officer, KTM-Sportmotorcycles AG, said: “We are delighted to have the 200 in India and are very positive about the prospects of KTM in the Indian market. With our unique design and engineering philosophy, we have managed to develop our unique brand identity which we are confident that our customers in India will appreciate “

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Auto, said: “The launch of the 200 is one of the many steps in Bajaj Auto’s association with KTM over the last five years. Between the Bajaj Pulsar and the we intend to further strengthen our dominant position in the sports segment in India. The KTM 200 is meant for people who are young at heart and like to be different.”