Kult Ambition: The entry-level budget 4G phone at Rs 5,999

Buoyed by the emphatic success of entry-level budget phones, Kult, a new age telecom brand, announced the launch of The device is designed to offer best in class mobility to entry-level 4G users with dual sim 4G VolTE feature. The phone is priced at Rs 5,999. The device will be available on Amazon starting December 11, 2017. The device is designed to offer best in class mobility to entry-level 4G users with dual sim 4G VolTE feature.

Built: The 12.7 cm (5") screen will allow users to immerse themselves in the large screen. It sports a sleek look and design giving the handset an elegant feel. The curved edges provide enough cushion to use the fingerprint sensor located at the back of the device. Although it is heavily loaded with features, Kult's Ambition weighs just 160 gms.



The phone features a 13 MP camera



Optics: The camera is good for a budget phone as it offers a 13MP Auto-Focus with LED Flash, which is more than what Oppo A37 provides. The camera is equivalent to its contemporaries like the Mi Redmi 4A at a cheaper price. The model offers 5 MP front camera with a flash. Now, the phone users can be confident about their selfies.

Storage: offers a 32GB internal storage with external memory expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. The phone storage is on par with many budget level smartphones such as the Intex Elyte E7, Micromax Selfie 2 at a less price. The customers will be free from any storage woes.

Configuration: The phone operates with Android 7.0 Nougat with a 1.25 GHz Quad Core processor, which offers a fast-paced and thrilling experience. It is powered by a MediaTek MTK6737 SoC backed with 3GB RAM. The 5-inch ON-CELL HD IPS, display with 720 x 1280 pixel resolution will give you a good video experience.



The 5-inch ON-CELL HD IPS, display with 720 x 1280 pixel resolution will give you a good video experience



Connectivity: Taking the 4G appeal to the next level, comes with pre-installed Amazon.in app, Amazon Prime Video, Opera mini, Go2pay to recharge/Pay mobile bill. Other connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and it also has OTG support.

The phone has issues with volume, which seems to be a bit low. With metal songs, it operated good quality sound for the room but if you listen to slow romantic songs, it is preferable to use an earphone. The phone comes with an old-school USB charger, which works quite well with other devices. So, it probably would work for your second phone as well. It draws power from a 2600mAh battery.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Nitesh Gupta, Director, New Product Development, Kult, said, “Ambition is our third launch within this quarter and is representative of the buoyant consumer sentiment around the brand, Kult. We are dedicated to offer products that promise high reliability and compelling experience at a competitive price, and is best suited to the needs of Indian youth who is a 24X7 digital native seeking to serve all his personal, entertainment and information needs through his device.”

So, if you are looking for a phone around Rs 5,000- Rs 7,000 with all the modern features. You can go the way.