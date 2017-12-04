Kult's Ambtion: The phone for the millennials at Rs 5,999

Buoyed by the emphatic success of budget entry phones, Kult, a new age telecom brand, announced the launch of today. The phone is priced at Rs. 5,999, the device will be available on Amazon.in, starting 11th December’17. With multiple highly advanced features, the device is designed to offer best in class mobility experience to its consumers.

Although it is heavily loaded with features, Kult's Ambition weighs just 160 gms. The 12.7 cm metal body will allow users to immerse themselves in the large screen. It sports a sleek look and design giving the handset an elegant feel. The curved edges provide enough cushion to use the fingerprint sensor located at the back of the device.



The model offers 5 MP front camera with a flash. Now, the phone users can be confident about their selfies. Not to forget, it also offers a 13MP AF rear camera with a good flash. Your social life remains intact and you can be casual about it.

The phone operates with Android 7.0 Nougat with a 1.25 GHz Quad Core processor, which offers a fast-paced and thrilling experience. It is powered by a MediaTek MTK6737 SoC backed with 3GB RAM and offers a 32GB internal storage with external memory expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. The customers will be free from any storage woes. The 5-inch ON-CELL HD IPS, display with 720 x 1280 pixel resolution will give you a good video experience. The dual sim 4G VoLTE will ensure you get the best 4G services in the country.





The 5-inch ON-CELL HD IPS, display with 720 x 1280 pixel resolution will give you a good video experience

The phone comes with an old-school USB charger, which works quite well with other devices. So, it probably would work for your second phone as well. It draws power from a 2600mAh battery. Other connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and also has OTG support. However, the phone has issues with volume which seems to be a bit low. With metal songs, it operated good quality sound for the room but if you listen to slow romantic songs, it is preferable to use an earphone.The phone comes with an old-school USB charger, which works quite well with other devices. So, it probably would work for your second phone as well. It draws power from a 2600mAh battery. Other connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and also has OTG support.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Nitesh Gupta, Director, New Product Development, Kult, said, “Ambition is our third launch within this quarter and is representative of the buoyant consumer sentiment around the brand, Kult. We are dedicated to offer products that promise high reliability and compelling experience at a competitive price, and is best suited to the needs of Indian youth who is a 24X7 digital native seeking to serve all his personal, entertainment and information needs through his device.”



Lastly, if you are looking for a good budget phone for daily use, your Ambition has been achieved.