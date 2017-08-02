Kunal Bahl's Snapdeal 2.0 takes another shot at survival

After snatching Snapdeal from the jaws of death thrice, Kunal Bahl, co-founder of the company, is giving it yet another shot, now with an open marketplace. Bahl, who had always been reluctant about a forced merger with larger rival Flipkart, was in the last few days before calling off the deal working on a business plan and trying hard to bring his top leaders on board to support his nattily titled Snapdeal 2.0. The pitch seems to have worked as Bahl could convince largest investor SoftBank to allow him to retain Snapdeal and work on the next leg of its journey. What ...