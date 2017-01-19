Kurlon plans major expansion in Chhattisgarh

Kurlon
Enterprises Limited, country’s leading mattress
company, is eyeing a major expansion in Chhattisgarh.
The company will soon increase its Kurlon Mattress
Xpress (KMX) outlet
to five from the existing two located in Raipur
and Bhilai. The KMX is a one-stop shop focused on shopping experience for its customer's comfort needs.
Managing Director of Kurlon
Enterprises Limited T Sudhakar Pai said the company had planned to increase the number of KMX outlets in Chhattisgarh
to 20 in the financial year 2017-18. The focus in Chhattisgarh
is part of company’s Pan-India expansion programme.
Kurlon's future plans include adding over 200 KMXs outlets on FOFO model, over 200 Kurlon
Korners on SIS model and over 70 Kurlon
Home Komforts or COCO outlets following the successful launch of its first COCO outlet
in Bangalore.
Pai added that to support the retail expansion, Kurlon
is also enhancing production in its manufacturing facilities. Currently, the company has nine manufacturing units across the country panning five states - Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The work on setting up a unit in Maharashtra has been sped up, he added.
The company has earlier announced that it plans to invest
Rs 500 crore in the next five years to expand capacity. It would invest
Rs 100 crore a year on an average for the next five years.
