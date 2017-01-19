Kurlon plans major expansion in Chhattisgarh

Company
Business Standard

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Kurlon Enterprises Limited, country’s leading mattress company, is eyeing a major expansion in Chhattisgarh.

The company will soon increase its Kurlon Mattress Xpress (KMX) outlet to five from the existing two located in Raipur and Bhilai. The KMX is a one-stop shop focused on shopping experience for its customer's comfort needs.

Managing Director of Kurlon Enterprises Limited T Sudhakar Pai said the company had planned to increase the number of KMX outlets in Chhattisgarh to 20 in the financial year 2017-18. The focus in Chhattisgarh is part of company’s Pan-India expansion programme.

Kurlon's future plans include adding over 200 KMXs outlets on FOFO model, over 200 Kurlon Korners on SIS model and over 70 Kurlon Home Komforts or COCO outlets following the successful launch of its first COCO outlet in Bangalore.

Pai added that to support the retail expansion, Kurlon is also enhancing production in its manufacturing facilities. Currently, the company has nine manufacturing units across the country panning five states - Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The work on setting up a unit in Maharashtra has been sped up, he added.

The company has earlier announced that it plans to invest Rs 500 crore in the next five years to expand capacity. It would invest Rs 100 crore a year on an average for the next five years. 

