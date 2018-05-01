Kuwait Petroleum International in talks to buy 24% in Bina refinery

International (KPI) is in talks to buy 24 per cent of the in Madhya Pradesh, two Indian and two foreign sources said, as the West Asia nation wants to increase its South Asian market share.

Global oil producers are vying to gain entry into India’s expanding refining sector. The plans to raise its refining capacity by 77 per cent to about 8.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030 to meet rising fuel demand.

“Talks with KPI are at a preliminary stage,” said one of the Indian sources. KPI is the international downstream unit of state-owned Corporation (KPC).

The 120,000-bpd Bina plant is operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), a 50-50 joint venture between Oman Oil Co and state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp.

International Chief Executive Officer Nabil Bourisli said in April his company intends to sign a deal soon to buy a stake in an Indian refinery and petrochemical project and supply as much as 200,000 bpd of oil.

BPCL, Oman Oil and KPI did not respond to Reuters e-mails, seeking comment on any discussions. has funded an expansion of the to 156,000 bpd that is to be completed later this year. Oman Oil did not invest in the upgrade. has an option to convert its additional spending into equity that would raise its overall share in BORL to 74 per cent.

Indian sources said would like to retain at least 50 per cent in BORL, mirroring an equity structure for a planned west coast refining project co-financed by Saudi Aramco in which Indian and foreign ownership is evenly split. Saudi Aramco last month signed a deal to buy a 50 per cent stake in the $44-billion planned project in Maharashtra, with an option to share a part of its equity with a new foreign partner.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co may join Aramco for the project, sources said last month. For Bina, the plan would be for BPCL to retain half of the refinery, while KPI and Oman Oil would share the remaining 50 per cent stake, the Indian sources said.

An Oman Oil Co source said participation of KPI is one of the proposals being discussed among the three parties - BPCL, Oman Oil Co and KPI — but that nothing is finalised yet. Reuters



