Kwality Q3 net profit up 7 per cent at Rs 45 crore

Dairy company Kwality Ltd on Tuesday reported an over 7 per cent growth in standalone net profit at Rs 45.09 crore during the third quarter of 2016-17 financial year on higher sales.

The company had clocked net profit of Rs 42.07 crore in October-December quarter of last financial year.

Net income increased marginally to Rs 1,583.02 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 1,540.27 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,478.40 crore as against Rs 1,440 crore in the said period.

The company is strategically shifting its business model from B2B to B2C by adopting a structured holistic approach.

Recently, the company commenced commercial production of value-added products like flavoured milk at its new unit in Haryana. The unit has milk handling capacity of 0.9 million litres per day.

The Delhi-based Kwality Ltd's milk processing units are located in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The company sells dairy products such as milk (bulk, pouched and tetra-packs), ghee, curd and skimmed milk powder.

