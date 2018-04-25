KWAN Entertainment and Ravi Krishnan partner to launch KWANAbler

-
ALSO READMedia and entertainment sector ripe for mergers and acquisitions Media industry likely to grow at 12% by 2022 Advertising growth revival in Q3 a key positive for Zee Entertainment Indian media & entertainment sector to touch Rs 2 trn by 2020: EY India Hindi movies add zing to Zee Entertainment in Q3; net profit up 28.5%
-
Entertainment marketplace KWAN Entertainment has partnered with sports marketing and entertainment pioneer Ravi Krishnan to launch KWANAbler. The move is aimed at conceiving, creating, and commercialising the significant opportunities available to global sports, media and entertainment businesses within the Indian ecosystem.
KWANAbler will look to create a level of expertise in the world of sport, media, and entertainment. It will draw on KWAN’s strong commercial track record, industry connections, expertise in the Indian market, and Ravi Krishnan’s extensive global network of potential investors and ability to identify and execute successful market entry on a local and international stage.
KWANAbler will focus on global stakeholders looking to enter the expanding Indian ecosystem by partnering with them to identify, create, own, and monetize new assets and business opportunities.
Krishnan who is also the Co-founder of Stepathalon Lifestyle, said, “Global investors are now looking at India through a different lens due to its rapid global emergence and the need to look beyond China. Overseas entities need a partner to help navigate the Indian business landscape to reduce risk and maximize return. They need a partner on the ground who has local expertise, the right access, as well as a global perspective. KWANAbler is uniquely placed to capitalise on this opportunity with both foreign and local investors and shareholders. The vision is to combine our respective experience, networks and resources to create a scalable, value-focused partner in the areas of Sports, Media and Entertainment. We aim to be a dominant force in India with global reach, and impact.”
Anirban Das Blah, Founder – KWAN Entertainment, added, “Despite growing at an exponential pace, the full potential of the Indian market is nowhere close to being realised. Domains such as sports, media, entertainment, and consumer have registered high growth in recent years, but there is so much value that still remains to be tapped. Unlocking that value needs the involvement of international players who can bring in investments and global business experience. But for that, they need local business partners in India who can actually help them realise the hidden value through a co-created ecosystem.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU