Kwid sales crosses 1.30 lakh units, says Renault

Renault India today said that its volume driver product Kwid has crossed 1.30 lakh sales since it was launched.
For the French brand, Kwid has been a volume driver in India. The company has forayed into the compact hatchback segment with KWID.
Together with first time buyers, Kwid has been instrumental in Renault witnessing new and diverse consumer trends across urban and rural India. Renault launched the Kwid with a 0.8L engine and in a short span of time introduced the 1.0L MT and Easy R- AMT variants to cater to various customers, said the company.
"In a short span of time, Renault has grown its presence exponentially in India, becoming one of the youngest and fastest growing automotive brands and the number one European brand," company's statement added.
Renault grew its market share to 4.5 per cent at the end of 2016, achieving a robust three-digit growth over 2015.
After the 1.0L MT and AMT launches last year, Renault has a lot of plans for Kwid to keep pace with evolving customer preferences and has a strong product lifecycle strategy for Kwid.