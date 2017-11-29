Infrastructure major (L&T) on Wednesday said a consortium formed by it and Samsung C&T Corporation has bagged $250 million power plant contract in



" Power Development Board (BPDB) has awarded the contract for setting up Bibiyana South 400 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Project to a consortium of (L&T) and Samsung C&T Corporation of South Korea," the engineering firm said in a statement.



will be execute the (engineering, procurement and construction) contract valued at approximately $250 million.The company said the 400 MW gas based power plant will be located at in Hobiganj district of Sylhet division in the northeastern sector of Bangladesh, around 215 km by road from Agartala in India.L&T's scope includes design, detail engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the complete power plant on a turnkey basis, it said."The plant will incorporate state-of-the-art Single Shaft Advanced Class Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine and Generator from Siemens AG of Germany, which will be procured by L&T- Sargent & Lundy, a joint venture company of and Sargent & Lundy LLC, USA, will carry out the plant integration and detail engineering, using propriety technology of Sargent & Lundy," it said."That has bagged the fourth order in firmly establishes its project execution credentials in that country," Shailendra Roy, CEO & Managing Director Power & Whole-Time DirectorL&T, said.This project will be executed by the Gas Based Power Projects Business Unit of L&T, based out of Vadodara.The company said it has executed several large gas based power projects on basis for government utilities and independent power producers in India and abroad.has recently commissioned two gas based power projects in - 360 MW Bheramara Combined Cycle Power Plant Development Project of North West Power Generation Co Ltd, and 225 MW Sikalbaha Combined Cycle Power Plant Project ofThe company said it is also executing the Bibiyana III 400 MW Combined Cycle Power Project of for Marubeni Corporation of Japan on basis, which is in advanced stage of execution.is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with $17 billion in revenue.