L&T construction arm bags orders worth Rs 15.93 bn across business segments

(L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 15.93 billion across business segments. "The construction arm of has won orders worth Rs 15.93 billion," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing. said water and effluent treatment business has bagged order an worth Rs 10.58 billion. An EPC order has been secured from Udaipur Smart City Limited.

Another order has been secured from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, Odisha. It has also got an order from the Dholera Industrial City Development Limited, the statement said.