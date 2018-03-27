JUST IN
L&T construction bags Rs 43.53 bn orders in transmission & distribution biz

In the domestic market, the company bagged an order from KPTCL and in international markets, it has secured orders from Sonelgaz group and Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged contracts worth Rs 43.53 billion in its power transmission and distribution business in both domestic and international markets.

L&T Construction has bagged an order from Sonelgaz group for the turnkey construction of a 220/60 kV Air Insulated Substation in Draa Errich in Algeria, the company said in a statement issued here.

"The substation will be a key component of the power infrastructure for the newly developed urban centre of Draa Errich," the company said.

A contract has been awarded by the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company for the turnkey construction of 220kV overhead transmission lines to interconnect the substations of North Hurghada and El Qusair to the 220 kV grid.

In the Middle East, L&T won a contract from the Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC for works related to adding third and fourth transformers at the Airport Heights Grid Station.

The existing 220/132/33kV Airport Heights Grid Station and associated transmission system have also been constructed by L&T Construction, it said.

In the domestic market, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) has been awarded an order to establish a 400/220kV gas insulated substation at Mylasandra near Electronic City in Bengaluru.

The scope of this work includes 400 kV double circuit and 220 kV multi circuit overhead transmission lines and 220 kV underground cable system for connecting the new substation to nearby substations in the grid.

"Under the Saubhagya scheme of the government, which aims at achieving universal household electrification by providing last mile connectivity and electricity connections to all households in rural and urban areas, orders have been secured for the electrification of various districts in the country," the company said.

Apart from these, the company has also bagged additional orders from ongoing power distribution jobs in India.
