Engineering (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged contracts worth Rs 43.53 billion in its power business in both domestic and international markets.

Construction has bagged an order from group for the turnkey construction of a 220/60 in Draa Errich in Algeria, the company said in a statement issued here.

"The substation will be a key component of the for the newly developed urban centre of Draa Errich," the company said.

A contract has been awarded by the for the turnkey construction of 220kV overhead transmission lines to interconnect the substations of North Hurghada and El Qusair to the 220 kV grid.

In the Middle East, won a contract from the for works related to adding third and fourth transformers at the

The existing and associated transmission system have also been constructed by Construction, it said.

In the domestic market, the (KPTCL) has been awarded an order to establish a 400/220kV gas insulated substation at Mylasandra near in Bengaluru.

The scope of this work includes 400 kV double circuit and 220 kV multi circuit overhead transmission lines and 220 kV underground cable system for connecting the new substation to nearby substations in the grid.

"Under the Saubhagya scheme of the government, which aims at achieving universal household electrification by providing last mile connectivity and to all households in rural and urban areas, orders have been secured for the electrification of various districts in the country," the company said.

Apart from these, the company has also bagged additional orders from ongoing power distribution jobs in