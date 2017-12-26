The buildings and factories business of has bagged orders worth Rs 3,355 crore, a regulatory filing by the company said here on Tuesday.

The business has won an order from the to design and construct a state-of-the-art India International Convention & Expo Centre in New Delhi.

The construction business has secured another order to construct a major retail development in for IKEA, the Swedish The construction for the proposed development will start in early 2018.

The business has also got an order to construct 'Viveka Tirtha' - at Kolkata.