Engineering firm (L&T) on Thursday said it has delivered two more high-speed to the India Coast Guard at the company's Kattupalli shipyard in Chennai in Tamil Nadu.



The delivery of the C-433 and C-434 high-speed is part of the two contracts being executed by for design and construction of 54 interceptors to the Indian Coast Guard, valued at Rs 1,424 crore, the company said in a statement issued in Mumbai.



With these two, 34 interceptors have been delivered by the company, so far, it said."We appreciate the urgent need of to augment coastal security in these turbulent times. Our production is over one year ahead of schedule and we are ready to deliver the remaining 20 vessels to Coast Guard anytime suiting their operational requirements," company's CEO and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan said.Besides interceptor vessels programme, has also been mandated by the Coast Guard to design and build seven offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), its senior executive vice president (Defence) and whole time director JD Pati said."The construction of OPVs is on schedule and the launch of first OPV is slated for next month. All these constructed are designed in-house. The deliveries re-affirm our capabilities to consistently execute and deliver defence projects on time using indigenous design and technologies," he said.On June 20 this year, launched the floating dock for the Indian Navy, a giant platform, and currently trials are in progress for on-time delivery to Indian Navy before November 2017.