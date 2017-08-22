Engineering and construction giant Larsen and Toubro's Group A M Naik will get Rs 32.21 crore as as part of Rs 38.04 crore benefits, the company said in its latest annual report.



Naik has served for over 52 years at (L&T), including as its head for over 17 years, and will assume the new role of non- for three years beginning October 1, immediately upon his as on September 30.



Providing details of remuneration paid and payable to directors for the year ended March 31, 2017, the 72nd annual report of the conglomerate says Naik will be receiving Rs 38.04 crore as " benefits" which include "encashment of accumulated past service leave Rs 32.21 crore".Naik, who drew an annual salary of Rs 3.36 crore for 2016-17, is said to have rarely taken leave during his career.Apart from Rs 32.21 crore as leave encashment, his perquisites stand at Rs 19.27 crore, besides commission of Rs 18.24 crore."Perquisites include perquisite value related to employee stock options exercised during the year in respect of stock options granted over the past several years by a subsidiary company," the infrastructure major said in the annual report.In total, Naik will be receiving a sum of Rs 78.91 crore for 2016-17.Under his leadership, transformed into a $ 16 billion group with presence not only in engineering and construction but also in technology, manufacturing and financial services operating in over 30 countries.The company's market capitalisation increased to Rs 1.56 lakh crore in 2017, from Rs 4,400 crore in 1999.Naik has led the company's foray into international markets and consolidated presence overseas, with its global operations now accounting for around 30-35 per cent of the total turnover.