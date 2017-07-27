L&T Finance junks stake-sale plan for MF arm; eyes IPO

L&T Finance Holdings, the non-banking financial company of engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has shelved its plan to sell stake in L&T Mutual Fund, and is now looking to list it instead. The initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be an offer for sale and will give an opportunity to L&T Finance to monetise its investment, said two persons familiar with the matter. L&T had shelled out about Rs 550 crore in 2012 to buy out Fidelity MF, nearly twice its asset size, valuing the latter at over 6 per cent of its assets of Rs 8,881 crore at the time. ...