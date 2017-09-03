Larsen & Toubro, the country's largest engineering firm, has received green nod for of its residential and IT towers project in that will entail an investment of Rs 1,102 crore.

Initially, the company had received the (EC) for construction of three wings of IT towers in a total area of 1,49,618.70 square meter. The pre-construction work has started.

Now, it has proposed to expand the project with construction of six residential towers, two IT towers, a convenience shopping centre and school in a total area of 4,29,506.75 square meter.

The environment ministry has given the go-ahead for of 'the (West) Mixed Use Project' in after taking into account the view of a green panel, the ministry said in the letter issued to the company.

The clearance is subject to the compliance of certain conditions, the ministry said.

The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 1,102 crore and will provide jobs to around 800 workers during the construction phase.

The company has said the proposed project will be developed in stages.