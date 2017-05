Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd reported a 28 percent rise in consolidated for the March quarter, beating market estimates, with the infrastructure segment generating higher revenue.

Fourth-quarter profit was Rs 3,180 crore, compared with a profit of Rs 2,482 crore a year earlier, while from operations rose 12% to Rs 36,828 crore.

Gross revenue from the infrastructure segment increased 8% on progress of jobs under execution, the company announced in ratio of 1:2.