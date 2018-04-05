JUST IN




Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 33.76 billion across business segments.

"L&T Construction's power transmission and distribution business has secured orders worth Rs 12.26 billion on both domestic and international market," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

The company's water and effluent treatment business has received an order worth Rs 12 billion, and its building and factories business has won orders in health and automobile sector worth Rs 9.5 billion.

Shares of the company were trading 2.26 per cent higher at Rs 1325.65 apiece on BSE.
First Published: Thu, April 05 2018. 12:54 IST

