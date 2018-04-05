Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its has won orders worth Rs 33.76 billion across business segments.

" Construction's power transmission and distribution business has secured orders worth Rs 12.26 billion on both domestic and international market," the engineering and construction major said in a filing.

The company's water and effluent treatment business has received an order worth Rs 12 billion, and its building and factories business has won orders in health and automobile sector worth Rs 9.5 billion.

