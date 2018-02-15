JUST IN
Improvement in sight for Apollo Hospitals despite disappointing Q3 results
Larsen & Toubro's construction unit gets orders worth Rs 15.85 bn

Its transportation and infrastructure business has bagged an order worth Rs 5.13 billion from NHAI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 15.85 billion across business segments. "The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 15.85 billion across various business segments," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing. L&T said its transportation and infrastructure business has bagged an order worth Rs 5.13 billion from NHAI. While the company's power transmission and distribution business won orders worth Rs 5 billion, its water and effluent treatment business got a work order of Rs 3.71 billion. Its metallurgical and material handling business received orders worth Rs 2.01 billion in the area of blast furnace revamp and product business.

First Published: Thu, February 15 2018. 20:24 IST

