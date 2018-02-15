Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its arm has won orders worth Rs 15.85 billion across business segments. "The arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 15.85 billion across various business segments," the and major said in a BSE filing. L&T said its transportation and infrastructure business has bagged an order worth Rs 5.13 billion from NHAI. While the company's and won orders worth Rs 5 billion, its water and effluent treatment business got a work order of Rs 3.71 billion. Its metallurgical and material handling business received orders worth Rs 2.01 billion in the area of blast furnace revamp and product business.