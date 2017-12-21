L&T Shipbuilding hopes to double exports by 2022

With domestic defence and shipbuilding order flow drying, L&T Shipbuilding will be focusing on doubling its export revenue share by 2021-22. “We will be done with all our orders in 2019, once we finish the seven offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) order the same year,” Jayant D Patil, senior executive vice-president (defence), told Business Standard.

“Since there is no revenue visibility from the domestic market (defence and shipbuilding) in the next two years, we will be scouting far more aggressively in the export market and increase our dependency on export ...